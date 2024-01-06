Joel Eriksson Ek will be among those in action Saturday when his Minnesota Wild face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Thinking about a bet on Eriksson Ek? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:39 per game on the ice, is +11.

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game 14 times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eriksson Ek has a point in 19 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points six times.

In nine of 37 games this season, Eriksson Ek has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Eriksson Ek goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Eriksson Ek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 37 Games 3 25 Points 3 15 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

