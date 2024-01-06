Lyon County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Lyon County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murray County Central High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tracy, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.