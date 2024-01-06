Will Marco Rossi score a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

  • In 10 of 37 games this season, Rossi has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Rossi has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 15.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:30 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 1 0 1 16:35 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:15 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:52 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 16:00 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:02 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

