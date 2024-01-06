For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Marcus Johansson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

In three of 37 games this season, Johansson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 13:38 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

