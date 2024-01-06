Will Minnesota be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Minnesota's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Minnesota ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 3-1 NR NR 143

Minnesota's best wins

On December 6 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 49) in the RPI rankings, Minnesota claimed its signature win of the season, a 76-65 victory at home. Joshua Ola-Joseph was the leading scorer in the signature win over Nebraska, putting up 15 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

73-71 on the road over Michigan (No. 73/RPI) on January 4

65-62 at home over Maryland (No. 185/RPI) on January 7

80-62 at home over Maine (No. 233/RPI) on December 29

67-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 261/RPI) on November 18

77-57 at home over FGCU (No. 275/RPI) on December 9

Minnesota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 10-0

Minnesota has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

The Golden Gophers have the most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (10).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Minnesota faces the 301st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Golden Gophers' upcoming schedule features 13 games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Of Minnesota's 16 remaining games this season, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Minnesota's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

