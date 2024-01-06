Will Minnesota be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Minnesota's complete tournament resume.

How Minnesota ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-2 NR NR 61

Minnesota's best wins

Minnesota notched its signature win of the season on November 26, when it grabbed a 67-54 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 47), according to the RPI. The leading scorer against Stony Brook was Mara Braun, who delivered 33 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 65/RPI) on December 2

60-58 at home over Purdue (No. 72/RPI) on December 10

76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 83/RPI) on December 6

74-43 at home over Norfolk State (No. 134/RPI) on November 29

96-64 at home over Grambling (No. 136/RPI) on December 13

Minnesota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Minnesota has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Golden Gophers have four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Minnesota has been given the 92nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Golden Gophers have 15 games left this year, including 10 against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records north of .500.

Minnesota has 15 games remaining this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Minnesota's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

