Nobles County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Nobles County, Minnesota today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nobles County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mankato West High School at Worthington High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Worthington, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
