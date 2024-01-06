Otter Tail County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Otter Tail County, Minnesota is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Staples Motley High School at Henning High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Henning, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
