Ramsey County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Ramsey County, Minnesota today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Como Park High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.