Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. If you're thinking about a bet on Hartman against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

Ryan Hartman vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus this season, in 13:43 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hartman has scored a goal in nine of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hartman has a point in 14 of 32 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hartman has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Hartman goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Hartman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 3 18 Points 3 11 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

