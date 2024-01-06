Saint Louis County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Saint Louis County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Proctor High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Proctor, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass Lake High School at Cherry School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Iron, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
