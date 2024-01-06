When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will St. Thomas be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How St. Thomas ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-5 2-0 NR NR 191

St. Thomas' best wins

As far as its best win this season, St. Thomas beat the Portland State Vikings on November 19. The final score was 76-70. Kendall Blue delivered a team-high 22 points with three rebounds and zero assists in the game against Portland State.

Next best wins

75-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 231/RPI) on December 6

77-56 at home over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on December 31

66-50 on the road over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on December 10

65-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 279/RPI) on December 1

70-45 on the road over North Dakota (No. 283/RPI) on December 29

St. Thomas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 8-2

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tommies are 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, St. Thomas gets the 328th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Tommies' 14 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records over .500.

Of St. Thomas' 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

St. Thomas' next game

Matchup: Saint Thomas Tommies vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Saint Thomas Tommies vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: Summit League Network

