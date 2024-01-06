Can we expect St. Thomas to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on St. Thomas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How St. Thomas ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 2-0 NR NR 157

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas' best wins

St. Thomas captured its best win of the season on December 9, when it secured a 64-59 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 94) in the RPI. With 16 points, Amber Scalia was the leading scorer versus Purdue Fort Wayne. Second on the team was Jo Langbehn, with 13 points.

Next best wins

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 189/RPI) on November 21

66-57 on the road over UMKC (No. 272/RPI) on December 31

95-76 at home over North Dakota (No. 287/RPI) on December 29

67-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 287/RPI) on December 7

62-44 on the road over Portland State (No. 322/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. Thomas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tommies are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, St. Thomas has been given the 230th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Tommies have nine games remaining versus teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

St. Thomas' upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

St. Thomas' next game

Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. Saint Thomas Tommies

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. Saint Thomas Tommies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming St. Thomas games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.