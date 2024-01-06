Saturday's contest at Pamplin Sports Center has the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-6) squaring off against the Portland State Vikings (5-8) at 5:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for St. Thomas by a score of 68-63, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Tommies' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 70-52 win over Sacramento State.

St. Thomas vs. Portland State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

St. Thomas vs. Portland State Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 68, Portland State 63

Other Summit Predictions

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies captured their best win of the season on December 9, when they took down the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who rank No. 125 in our computer rankings, 64-59.

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

64-59 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 125) on December 9

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 164) on November 21

67-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 215) on December 7

66-57 on the road over UMKC (No. 250) on December 31

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 266) on November 18

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)

14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68) Amber Scalia: 17.1 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95)

17.1 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (33-for-95) Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

12.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Phoebe Frentzel: 4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies' +21 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (275th in college basketball).

At home, the Tommies average 73.9 points per game. Away, they average 69.7.

St. Thomas is giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than away (69.5).

In their past 10 games, the Tommies are averaging 67.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than their season average (70.1).

