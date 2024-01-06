Saturday's contest features the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5) and the Sacramento State Hornets (4-10) clashing at Schoenecker Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-60 victory for heavily favored St. Thomas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 75, Sacramento State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-15.2)

St. Thomas (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

St. Thomas is 8-4-0 against the spread, while Sacramento State's ATS record this season is 3-9-0. The Tommies have hit the over in three games, while Hornets games have gone over six times. St. Thomas is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Sacramento State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies have a +185 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.5 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game to rank 240th in college basketball and are allowing 61.3 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.

St. Thomas wins the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 320th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.9 per contest.

St. Thomas hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Tommies average 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (41st in college basketball), and give up 86.4 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball).

St. Thomas has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (11th in college basketball action), 2.7 fewer than the 11.5 it forces on average (227th in college basketball).

