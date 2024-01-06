How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (4-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game airs on Summit League Network.
St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- St. Thomas has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tommies sit at 319th.
- The Tommies average 72.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 73.1 the Hornets allow.
- St. Thomas is 7-1 when scoring more than 73.1 points.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively St. Thomas has fared better in home games this year, posting 82.5 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game away from home.
- In home games, the Tommies are ceding 3.8 fewer points per game (58.5) than away from home (62.3).
- In home games, St. Thomas is making 2.8 fewer treys per game (7.7) than when playing on the road (10.5). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (36.7%).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 70-45
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/31/2023
|UMKC
|W 77-56
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Idaho
|W 75-67
|ICCU Arena
|1/6/2024
|Sacramento State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/11/2024
|South Dakota State
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
