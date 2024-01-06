The Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (4-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game airs on Summit League Network.

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: FOX

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

St. Thomas has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Hornets are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tommies sit at 319th.

The Tommies average 72.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 73.1 the Hornets allow.

St. Thomas is 7-1 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively St. Thomas has fared better in home games this year, posting 82.5 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game away from home.

In home games, the Tommies are ceding 3.8 fewer points per game (58.5) than away from home (62.3).

In home games, St. Thomas is making 2.8 fewer treys per game (7.7) than when playing on the road (10.5). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule