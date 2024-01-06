The Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Sacramento State Hornets (4-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game airs on Summit League Network.

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • St. Thomas has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tommies sit at 319th.
  • The Tommies average 72.8 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 73.1 the Hornets allow.
  • St. Thomas is 7-1 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively St. Thomas has fared better in home games this year, posting 82.5 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game away from home.
  • In home games, the Tommies are ceding 3.8 fewer points per game (58.5) than away from home (62.3).
  • In home games, St. Thomas is making 2.8 fewer treys per game (7.7) than when playing on the road (10.5). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota W 70-45 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/31/2023 UMKC W 77-56 Schoenecker Arena
1/3/2024 @ Idaho W 75-67 ICCU Arena
1/6/2024 Sacramento State - Schoenecker Arena
1/11/2024 South Dakota State - Schoenecker Arena
1/13/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center

