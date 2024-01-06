The Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Sacramento State Hornets (4-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM St. Thomas (-9.5) 132.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel St. Thomas (-8.5) 132.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends

St. Thomas has put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Tommies' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Sacramento State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

In the Hornets' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

