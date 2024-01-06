The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) will face the Portland State Vikings (5-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pamplin Sports Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

St. Thomas vs. Portland State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other St. Thomas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Jade Hill: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland State Players to Watch

Esmeralda Morales: 20.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Mia 'Uhila: 10.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Rhema Ogele: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

3.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.