St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (3-8) will play the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on Summit League Network.
St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Parker Bjorklund: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raheem Anthony: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drake Dobbs: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 13.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 12.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|St. Thomas Rank
|St. Thomas AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|242nd
|72.5
|Points Scored
|74.3
|200th
|17th
|62.5
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|250th
|314th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|41.1
|31st
|306th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|33rd
|57th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|9.8
|24th
|93rd
|15.2
|Assists
|15.6
|78th
|16th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|15.6
|359th
