The Sacramento State Hornets (3-8) will play the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schoenecker Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on Summit League Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other St. Thomas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Parker Bjorklund: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Raheem Anthony: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Drake Dobbs: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooks Allen: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Duncan Powell: 13.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Zee Hamoda: 12.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Alex Kovatchev: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Betson: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Austin Patterson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 242nd 72.5 Points Scored 74.3 200th 17th 62.5 Points Allowed 73.7 250th 314th 33.2 Rebounds 41.1 31st 306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.5 33rd 57th 9.2 3pt Made 9.8 24th 93rd 15.2 Assists 15.6 78th 16th 9.1 Turnovers 15.6 359th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.