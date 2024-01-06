The Sacramento State Hornets (4-10) visit the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5) after losing three road games in a row. The Tommies are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The over/under is set at 132.5 in the matchup.

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. Thomas -9.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. Thomas Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, St. Thomas and its opponents have gone over 132.5 combined points.

St. Thomas' matchups this year have an average point total of 134.1, 1.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tommies are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, St. Thomas has won five out of the seven games in which it has been favored.

The Tommies have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -500 odds on them winning this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for St. Thomas.

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 5 41.7% 72.8 144.4 61.3 134.4 135.3 Sacramento State 8 66.7% 71.6 144.4 73.1 134.4 141.3

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The Tommies record just 0.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Hornets allow (73.1).

St. Thomas has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 73.1 points.

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 8-4-0 0-0 3-9-0 Sacramento State 3-9-0 1-4 6-6-0

St. Thomas vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits

St. Thomas Sacramento State 6-0 Home Record 3-2 4-4 Away Record 1-6 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 7-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-3-0 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

