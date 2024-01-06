How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in 13 in a row.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
- Tennessee has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 228th.
- The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers average are 10 more points than the Rebels give up (67.8).
- Tennessee has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Ole Miss is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 77th.
- The Rebels score 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (64.3).
- Ole Miss has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee posted 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63.7 in away games.
- Tennessee averaged 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% on the road.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 65.8.
- The Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
- At home, Ole Miss sunk 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.4). Ole Miss' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|W 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Bryant
|W 95-78
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|Florida
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/13/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
