How to Watch UMD vs. Quinnipiac NCAA Men's Hockey: January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NCAA hockey action on January 6 includes Quinnipiac against UMD (starting at 3:00 PM ET). There is live stream information for you in this article.
UMD vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Games Today
Princeton vs. New Hampshire
- Date: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Yale vs. Union (NY)
- Date: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Quinnipiac vs. Northeastern
- Date: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Vermont vs. Dartmouth
- Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Colgate vs. Maine
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Brown vs. RPI
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
