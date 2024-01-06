NCAA hockey action on January 6 includes Quinnipiac against UMD (starting at 3:00 PM ET). There is live stream information for you in this article.

UMD vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 6

January 6 TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Games Today

Princeton vs. New Hampshire

Date: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Yale vs. Union (NY)

Date: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Quinnipiac vs. Northeastern

Date: 5:00 PM ET on January 6

5:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Vermont vs. Dartmouth

Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 6

6:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Colgate vs. Maine

Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 6

7:00 PM ET on January 6 TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Brown vs. RPI