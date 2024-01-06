How to Watch Villanova vs. St. John's on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.
Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Villanova Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.6% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have made.
- In games Villanova shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 94th.
- The Wildcats put up 73.1 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 69.9 the Red Storm give up.
- When Villanova totals more than 69.9 points, it is 6-2.
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- St. John's has compiled a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.9% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.
- The Red Storm put up 16.1 more points per game (79.7) than the Wildcats give up (63.6).
- St. John's is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Villanova is posting 2.8 fewer points per game (71) than it is away from home (73.8).
- In 2023-24, the Wildcats are surrendering 59.8 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 65.5.
- At home, Villanova is sinking 0.7 more three-pointers per game (10.5) than in road games (9.8). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (36.1%).
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (75.6) last season.
- The Red Storm gave up 70 points per game at home last season, and 82.8 on the road.
- At home, St. John's sunk 6.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). St. John's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (30.4%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|W 66-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|St. John's
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|DePaul
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/15/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|L 69-65
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|W 84-79
|UBS Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|W 86-70
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|Providence
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|1/13/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
