The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) are favorites when they go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild are -130 on the moneyline to win, while the Blue Jackets have +110 moneyline odds.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 26 of 39 games this season.

In the 14 times this season the Wild have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 10-4 in those games.

This season the Blue Jackets have 12 wins in the 36 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Minnesota is 8-1 (winning 88.9% of the time).

Columbus is 12-21 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Marco Rossi 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135) Matthew Boldy 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-200) 3.5 (+100) Frederick Gaudreau 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-154)

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.7 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.7 2.8 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 7-3 4-5-1 6.7 3.5 3.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.5 3.9 4 16.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

