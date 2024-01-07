Byeong Hun An will compete in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

Looking to wager on Byeong Hun An at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards An Odds to Win: +10000

Byeong Hun An Insights

An has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, An has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

An has finished in the top five in two of his past five tournaments.

An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

An will try to make the cut for the seventh straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 28 -6 278 0 18 2 3 $2.5M

Other Players at The Sentry

The Sentry Insights and Stats

The par-73 course measures 7,596 yards this week, 599 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The courses that An has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,298 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

An's Last Time Out

An was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship was poor, putting him in the 14th percentile of the field.

An was better than only 10% of the competitors at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

An recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, An had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

An had fewer birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

At that most recent outing, An's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.7).

An finished the BMW Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, An had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

