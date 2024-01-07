The field for the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii will feature Cam Davis. The par-73 course spans 7,596 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from January 4-7.

Looking to bet on Cam Davis at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to pick up the win this weekend.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Davis Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Cam Davis Insights

Davis has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 15 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Davis has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Davis finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back three times. He carded a score better than average four times.

Davis has a top-20 finish in each of his past three tournaments.

Davis will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 17 -9 274 0 14 2 8 $4.5M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

The most recent time Davis played this event was in 2022, and he finished 10th.

Plantation Course at Kapalua will play at 7,596 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,001.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course Davis has played in the past year has been 308 yards shorter than the 7,596 yards Plantation Course at Kapalua will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis finished in the 66th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 2.90 strokes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was strong enough to land him in the 75th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.12).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Davis was better than 53% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Davis shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other golfers averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Davis had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.8).

Davis had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

At that last tournament, Davis' showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 9.3).

Davis finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Davis finished without one.

