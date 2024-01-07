With the Minnesota Vikings squaring off against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jordan Addison a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison has put up 854 yards (on 66 catches) with nine TDs. He's been targeted 100 times, producing 53.4 yards per game.

Addison has a touchdown catch in seven of 16 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0 Week 11 @Broncos 6 3 44 0 Week 12 Bears 10 6 39 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0 Week 15 @Bengals 6 6 111 2 Week 16 Lions 4 1 2 0 Week 17 Packers 5 3 28 0

