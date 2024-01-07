When the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has racked up 882 yards receiving on 56 catches with four TDs this season, averaging 98 yards per game.

In three of nine games this season, Jefferson has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Justin Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1 Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2 Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0 Week 15 @Bengals 10 7 84 0 Week 16 Lions 10 6 141 1 Week 17 Packers 10 5 59 0

