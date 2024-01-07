K.J. Osborn will be running routes against the eighth-worst passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Osborn has a 531-yard campaign on 46 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 71 occasions, and averages 37.9 yards.

Osborn vs. the Lions

Osborn vs the Lions (since 2021): 5 GP / 53.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 53.4 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

23 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The 240.4 passing yards the Lions allow per outing makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Lions have the No. 26 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 26 this season (1.6 per game).

Vikings Player Previews

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In nine of 14 games this year, Osborn has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Osborn has received 12.1% of his team's 587 passing attempts this season (71 targets).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (69th in league play), averaging 531 yards on 71 passes thrown his way.

Osborn has a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 8.6% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With 10 red zone targets, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 82 red zone pass attempts.

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 5 REC / 95 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

