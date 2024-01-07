Karl-Anthony Towns plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Towns, in his most recent game, had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 122-95 win over the Rockets.

We're going to examine Towns' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.4 21.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 8.2 Assists 3.5 3.0 2.9 PRA -- 33.5 32.1 PR -- 30.5 29.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.3 per contest.

Towns is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Towns' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.

The Mavericks allow 117 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 46.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have allowed 27.4 per game, 24th in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 27 10 8 3 2 0 0 12/14/2023 31 21 17 2 1 0 0

