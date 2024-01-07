Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Vikings Game – Week 18
The Detroit Lions (11-5) host a struggling Minnesota Vikings (7-9) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field (and best bets are available). The Vikings have lost three straight games.
When is Lions vs. Vikings?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by 3.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (10.0 points). Put your money on the Lions.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 65.8%.
- The Lions have gone 10-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 76.9% of those games).
- Detroit has a record of 5-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -192 or shorter (71.4%).
- The Vikings have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.
- This season, Minnesota has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (-3.5)
- The Lions have registered an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games they were favored in by 3.5 points or more so far this season, the Lions went 4-3 against the spread.
- The Vikings are 7-6-3 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, Minnesota owns an ATS record of 2-1-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46)
- The two teams average a combined 1.2 more points per game, 47.2 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 46 points.
- The Lions and the Vikings have seen their opponents average a combined 1.8 fewer points per game than the point total of 46 set in this matchup.
- The Lions have gone over in 10 of their 16 games with a set total (62.5%).
- In the Vikings' 16 games with a set total, six have hit the over (37.5%).
Jared Goff Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|16
|265.9
|28
|1.3
|2
Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 98.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|98.0
|4
