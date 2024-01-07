Sunday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) and the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 73-68 based on our computer prediction, with Minnesota securing the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM on January 7.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 73, Maryland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-5.9)

Minnesota (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Minnesota is 12-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Maryland's 3-9-0 ATS record. The Golden Gophers are 7-7-0 and the Terrapins are 3-9-0 in terms of going over the point total. Minnesota is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games, while Maryland has gone 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers average 79.9 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (86th in college basketball). They have a +186 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The 38.1 rebounds per game Minnesota averages rank 115th in the country, and are 6.4 more than the 31.7 its opponents grab per contest.

Minnesota knocks down 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.6 (81st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

The Golden Gophers rank 39th in college basketball by averaging 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 81st in college basketball, allowing 85.8 points per 100 possessions.

Minnesota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Golden Gophers commit 11.7 per game (176th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (237th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.