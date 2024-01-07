How to Watch Minnesota vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) will be attempting to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Williams Arena. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
Minnesota Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Gophers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.
- Minnesota is 10-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the 111th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 133rd.
- The 79.9 points per game the Golden Gophers put up are 16.3 more points than the Terrapins give up (63.6).
- Minnesota has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 63.6 points.
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Minnesota put up 62.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged in road games (63.5).
- In home games, the Golden Gophers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (68.5) than away from home (76.1).
- Minnesota sunk 5.8 treys per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% at home and 31.7% in road games.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|W 80-63
|Williams Arena
|12/29/2023
|Maine
|W 80-62
|Williams Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Michigan
|W 73-71
|Crisler Center
|1/7/2024
|Maryland
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/15/2024
|Iowa
|-
|Williams Arena
