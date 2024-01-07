The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) will be attempting to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Williams Arena. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Gophers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.

Minnesota is 10-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the 111th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 133rd.

The 79.9 points per game the Golden Gophers put up are 16.3 more points than the Terrapins give up (63.6).

Minnesota has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota put up 62.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged in road games (63.5).

In home games, the Golden Gophers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (68.5) than away from home (76.1).

Minnesota sunk 5.8 treys per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% at home and 31.7% in road games.

