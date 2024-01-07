The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) will be attempting to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Williams Arena. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Minnesota Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Gophers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.
  • Minnesota is 10-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers are the 111th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 133rd.
  • The 79.9 points per game the Golden Gophers put up are 16.3 more points than the Terrapins give up (63.6).
  • Minnesota has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Minnesota put up 62.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged in road games (63.5).
  • In home games, the Golden Gophers allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (68.5) than away from home (76.1).
  • Minnesota sunk 5.8 treys per game, which was 0.6 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% at home and 31.7% in road games.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Ball State W 80-63 Williams Arena
12/29/2023 Maine W 80-62 Williams Arena
1/4/2024 @ Michigan W 73-71 Crisler Center
1/7/2024 Maryland - Williams Arena
1/12/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/15/2024 Iowa - Williams Arena

