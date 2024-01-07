The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Maryland matchup.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Minnesota has put together an 11-1-2 record against the spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Golden Gophers' 14 games this season have hit the over.

Maryland is 4-10-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Terrapins' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Minnesota is 101st in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 73rd, according to computer rankings.

The Golden Gophers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +100000 at the start of the season to +100000.

With odds of +100000, Minnesota has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.