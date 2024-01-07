The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to extend an eight-game home win streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET. The point total is 134.5 in the matchup.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -2.5 134.5

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 134.5 points 11 times.

Minnesota has an average total of 146.6 in its outings this year, 12.1 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Gophers have put together a 12-2-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota has a 12-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-9-0 mark of Maryland.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 11 78.6% 79.9 151.6 66.6 130.2 143.4 Maryland 4 33.3% 71.7 151.6 63.6 130.2 136.3

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

The Golden Gophers score 16.3 more points per game (79.9) than the Terrapins allow (63.6).

When Minnesota puts up more than 63.6 points, it is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Minnesota vs. Maryland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 12-2-0 9-0 7-7-0 Maryland 3-9-0 1-3 3-9-0

Minnesota vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota Maryland 6-11 Home Record 16-1 1-9 Away Record 2-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-4-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-8-0

