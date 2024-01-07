Naz Reid and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent action, a 122-95 win over the Rockets, Reid put up 16 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Reid's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.6 10.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 4.4 Assists -- 1.0 1.3 PRA -- 18.2 16 PR -- 17.2 14.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Reid's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Naz Reid Insights vs. the Mavericks

Reid has taken 9.4 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 11.2% and 11.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Reid's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.0.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 117.0 points per game.

The Mavericks concede 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked team in the league, giving up 27.4 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Naz Reid vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 18 9 4 2 3 0 0 12/14/2023 31 27 6 3 7 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.