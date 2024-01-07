Who’s the Best Team in the Summit? See our Weekly Women's Summit Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the Summit and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Summit Power Rankings
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 22-5
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: W 61-53 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Opponent: St. Thomas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
2. South Dakota
- Current Record: 12-5 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: W 73-47 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Opponent: Oral Roberts
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: W 99-73 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: UMKC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
4. Oral Roberts
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 16-9
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
- Last Game: W 56-51 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Dakota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. St. Thomas
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th
- Last Game: W 62-44 vs Portland State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
6. UMKC
- Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 244th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: W 61-51 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. Denver
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: L 59-56 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
8. North Dakota
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 301st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: L 72-65 vs Eastern Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: Omaha
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
9. Omaha
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st
- Last Game: L 81-60 vs Montana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Dakota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
