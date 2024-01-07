On Sunday, January 7, 2024, the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 25.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 12.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Mike Conley is putting up 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He is making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Naz Reid is putting up 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 32.9 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 3.4 made treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

Dereck Lively puts up 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 73.4% from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. posts 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Grant Williams averages 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Timberwolves 119 Points Avg. 113.5 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 106.6 46.9% Field Goal % 48.5% 36.9% Three Point % 37.7%

