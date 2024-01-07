Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) are 2.5-point underdogs against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) Sunday, January 7, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The over/under is 229.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -2.5 229.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 229.5 points nine times.

Minnesota has had an average of 220.5 points in its games this season, nine fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Timberwolves have compiled a 17-17-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota has won 21, or 84%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Minnesota has won 19 of its 21 games, or 90.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Timberwolves have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 9 26.5% 113.1 232.2 107.4 224.4 223 Mavericks 25 69.4% 119.1 232.2 117 224.4 234.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

Six of Timberwolves' past 10 games have hit the over.

Minnesota has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (50%). It has covered eight times in 16 games at home and nine times in 18 games on the road.

The Timberwolves score just 3.9 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Mavericks give up (117).

Minnesota is 8-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 117 points.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 17-17 11-10 18-16 Mavericks 20-16 4-5 21-15

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Timberwolves Mavericks 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 119.1 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 8-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-10 11-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-9 107.4 Points Allowed (PG) 117 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 17-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-3 24-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-3

