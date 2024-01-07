The injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) currently includes just one player on it. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 from American Airlines Center.

In their last outing on Friday, the Timberwolves claimed a 122-95 victory against the Rockets. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points in the Timberwolves' victory, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively: Out (Ankle), Grant Williams: Out (Ankle), Luka Doncic: Out (Ankle), Richaun Holmes: Out (Personal), Dante Exum: Out (Heel), Markieff Morris: Out (Illness)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

