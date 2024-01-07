A pair of the NBA's best scorers face off when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on January 7, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

Minnesota is 20-2 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 23rd.

The 113.1 points per game the Timberwolves average are just 3.9 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (117).

Minnesota is 11-0 when scoring more than 117 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are posting one fewer points per game (112.6) than they are in road games (113.6).

Minnesota is giving up 102.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (111.4).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are making 0.8 more three-pointers per game (12.5) than when playing on the road (11.7). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (37.8%).

Timberwolves Injuries