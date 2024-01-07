Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves play at American Airlines Center on Sunday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Edwards' 26.5 points per game average is 4.0 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 less rebounds per game (5.2) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Edwards has made 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Towns' assists average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: -120)

The 12.6 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

His rebounding average -- 11.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -139) 8.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -111)

Sunday's prop bet for Doncic is 33.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Doncic averages 9.3 assists, 0.8 more than Sunday's over/under.

Doncic's 4.0 three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

