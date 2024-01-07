How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field.
How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Vikings Insights
- The Vikings score 20.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Lions give up (23.4).
- The Vikings collect only 12.4 more yards per game (341.5) than the Lions allow (329.1).
- This year Minnesota racks up 91.5 yards per game on the ground, 2.7 more yards than Detroit allows (88.8).
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 11 more times (32 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (21) this season.
Vikings Away Performance
- The Vikings put up 21.3 points per game in road games (one more than their overall average), and concede 18.3 in away games (2.5 less than overall).
- The Vikings' average yards gained (326) and conceded (306.5) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 341.5 and 330.2, respectively.
- Minnesota racks up 217.6 passing yards per game in away games (32.4 less than its overall average), and gives up 197.8 in away games (31.9 less than overall).
- On the road, the Vikings rack up 108.4 rushing yards per game and give up 108.8. That's more than they gain (91.5) and allow (100.5) overall.
- The Vikings convert 40.2% of third downs away from home (0.7% higher than their overall average), and give up 38.1% in road games (4.5% lower than overall).
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/16/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 27-24
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|Detroit
|L 30-24
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Green Bay
|L 33-10
|NBC
|1/7/2024
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
