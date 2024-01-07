Vikings vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
Bookmakers expect the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) to put up a fight in their attempt to break their three-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. A point total of 45.5 has been set for this game.
The Lions' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Vikings. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Vikings as they prepare for this matchup against the Lions.
Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-3.5)
|45.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Lions (-3)
|45.5
|-168
|+142
Minnesota vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
Vikings vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Minnesota has seven wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been six Minnesota games (out of 16) that hit the over this year.
- Detroit has gone 11-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Lions have an ATS record of 4-3 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
- Detroit games have hit the over on 10 of 16 occasions (62.5%).
