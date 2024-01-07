With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason slate includes one game that features teams from the Big Sky. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the piece below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Montana Grizzlies at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!