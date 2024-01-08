The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Connor Dewar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dewar stats and insights

In four of 38 games this season, Dewar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Dewar has no points on the power play.

Dewar's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dewar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 4-3 OT 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:01 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.