Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Dakota County, Minnesota today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at St Croix Lutheran Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: West St. Paul, MN

West St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Nova Classical Academy at Trinity School at River Ridge