Faribault County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Faribault County, Minnesota today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Faribault County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Blue Earth Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Blue Earth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School at Blue Earth Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Blue Earth, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.