Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Fillmore County, Minnesota today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fillmore Central Senior High School at Glenville-Emmons High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8

6:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Glenville, MN

Glenville, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsland High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School