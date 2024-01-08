Freeborn County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Freeborn County, Minnesota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fillmore Central Senior High School at Glenville-Emmons High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Glenville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Glenville-Emmons High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Glenville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albert Lea High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Northfield, MN
- Conference: Big 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.